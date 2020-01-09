Home

Tina Lee Dailey

Tina Lee Dailey Obituary
Tina Lee Dailey
Hope Mills—In loving memory. Tina Lee Dailey, 49, of Hope Mills passed away Thursday Jan. 2, 2020.
Born in Bakersfield, CA she is the daughter of Ron and Carolyn Wade. She is also survived by her sister, Amanda Tinkham; her husband Tim Dailey; and her children Chloe Edwards, Kyle Edwards and Macie Crabtree. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Monday January 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church 2844 Village Drive Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
