Tomeka M. Wilds-DouglasFayetteville—Mrs. Tomeka M. Wilds-Douglas, age 46 of 6478 Brookshire Street, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on June 30, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. She is survived by: husband, the late Anthony Douglas; children, Zykeriea Wilds, Aja Douglas, Nevaeh Douglas, Quade Douglas and Jakaia Douglas; parents, Solomon and Carol Wilds, Sr.; brother, Solomon Wilds, Jr. and wife, Stephanie and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary; the family will receive friends at the home of her parents, 6616 Brookshire Street, Fayetteville, NC.