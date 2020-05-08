Home

Services
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Viewing
Monday, May 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
11:00 AM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Tommie Earl Warren

Tommie Earl Warren Obituary
Tommie Earl Warren
Fayetteville—Retired Army SFC Tommie Earl Warren, age 92 of 309 Beaconfield Drive, departed this life Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 12th at 11:00 AM in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Kimberly Nixon officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. Viewing Monday, May 11th 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Julia Stancil-Warren; Daughters, Patricia Nelson of Trent, WA, Gynett Johnson (Richard) of Hayti, MO and Felicia Ward (Ralph) of Florence, SC; Son, James Edward Warren (Eleanor) of Pacifica, WA; Three Step-sons, Michael Ebron (Patricia) of Pflugerville, TX , Reginald Ebron of Ellenwood, GA, and Kirkland Smalls of Fayetteville, NC; One Step-daughter: Jacqueline Smalls of Fayetteville, NC; 16 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great Grandchildren; Two Sister-in-laws, Hattie Bush of Fayetteville, NC and Esther Jones of Brooklyn, NY; One Brother-in-law, Vincent Frazier (Annabell) of Charleston, SC, One special niece, Patricia Thomas and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 8 to May 10, 2020
