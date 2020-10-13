1/1
Tommy Lee Potts
1949 - 2020
Tommy Lee Potts
Fayetteville—Tommy Lee Potts, Sr. of 1212 Patrick Dr. Fayetteville, NC. June 28, 1949 – October 13, 2020
He is survived by one son: Tommy Lee Potts, Jr. of Dayton, Ohio; sisters: Lorelies N. Gonzales of Fayetteville, NC and Heidi S. Lawson of Elnora, IN; brother, Jon D. Potts of Grays Creek, NC; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles R. Potts, Sr. and Irene R. Potts (Kuehnl); brothers: Charles R. Potts, Jr. and Timothy K. Potts.
He served 13 years in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
