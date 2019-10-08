Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Tommy Lee Watts

Tommy Lee Watts Obituary
Tommy Lee Watts
Destin Florida—Tommy Lee Watts 76 of Destin Florida, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 while visiting family in Charlotte.
Tommy was born in Cumberland County on July 16, 1943 to the late John Thomas Watts and Lola Beard Watts.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
He is survived by his daughter, Allison Watts McNeely and husband Mike; son, John Scott Watts; sisters, Paula Watts Overstreet and Cindy Watts Roberts.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
On line condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
