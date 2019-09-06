Home

Tonda Colt Capps


1956 - 2019
Fayetteville—Tonda Colt Capps, 62, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on September 14, 1956 in Ft. Campbell, KY, to Robert F. Colt and the late Betty Branham. She worked for the Treasury Dept. at Womack Army Medical Center for 16 years, until her retirement in August 2018. She is survived by her daughters: Shannon Whitesides(Casey) of Thomasville, NC, Kimberly Capps of Fayetteville, and her son Maylon Capps, Jr. of the home. She is also survived by her grandchildren Chloe Tatum, Sydney Whitesides and Joshua Jones, Jr., as well as her brother Robert Colt of Lexington,NC and her sister Starla Yarbrough of Concord, NC. A private celebration of life for immediate family members only was held per her wishes.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
