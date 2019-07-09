|
|
Tonya Combs Parrilla
Fayetteville—Tonya Combs Parrilla, 54, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Tonya was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Merrill Combs, Jr.
She is survived by her mother, Cathy Ramos of Fayetteville; her father Richard Merrill Combs, Sr. of Boise, ID; her son, Joe'l Gonzalez of Charlotte; her sister, April Drankiewicz and husband, Russell of Milwaukee, WI; her two grandsons; Giovanni and Julian Gonzalez; her nephew, Christopher Combs, her great nephew, Landon Joe'l Combs, and her niece Lisa Marie Erwyn.
Tonya was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She did things with an attitude and humor that was infectious, her compassion for others was genuine and spending time with her family and friends was her greatest joy. Tonya will be deeply missed because she touched so many lives – she was one of a kind!
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Chapel with Larry Chason officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 pm to 3:45 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 9 to July 10, 2019