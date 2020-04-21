|
Torchy Batchelor
Fayetteville—Torchy Leah Campbell Batchelor, 59 of Fayetteville passed away Monday April 20, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Born in England she is the daughter of Leranzo Campbell and the late Glenda Macum Campbell.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Batchelor; a daughter, Aleah Jeweliet Jackson; a son William Christopher Jackson; grandsons, David Marshall McDuffie and Carver Daniel McDuffie; sisters, Carole Campbell, Regenta Gray and Mary Buchanan; brothers, Steven Buchanan and Bill Campbell; father in law, Tommy Batchelor.
She loved handy crafts and finding great bargains. She LOVED her grandsons and her fur baby Peanut Butter.
Services will be private due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020