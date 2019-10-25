Home

ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
Tracy Lamar Patterson


1960 - 2019
Tracy Lamar Patterson Obituary
Tracy Lamar Patterson
Spring Lake—Tracy Lamar Patterson, 59, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019
He is survived by his brother, Jimmy Patterson, and his sister, Malinda Gail Patterson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home with Woody Griffin officiating. Interment will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019
