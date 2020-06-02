Tracy Lyn Billingsley
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tracy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracy Lyn Billingsley
Ft. Bragg—Tracy Lyn Billingsley passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30th, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Aaron L. Billingsley of the home; daughter, Kayla E. Billingsley of the home; sister, Crissy Huffman of Madison, AL.; father, Gary Peterson of Oldsmar, FL.; and several nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia D. Peterson.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fayetteville Cremation Services
465 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-6634
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved