Tracy Lyn Billingsley

Ft. Bragg—Tracy Lyn Billingsley passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30th, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Aaron L. Billingsley of the home; daughter, Kayla E. Billingsley of the home; sister, Crissy Huffman of Madison, AL.; father, Gary Peterson of Oldsmar, FL.; and several nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia D. Peterson.

A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



