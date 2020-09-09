1/
Tracy Wendell Cowan Sr.
Fayetteville—Mr. Tracy Wendell Cowan Sr., 64, of 4648 McNeil Rd, Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Hayes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Wendell leaves to cherish his memory his wife; Connie Cowan, three children; Marcus Richardson (Angellica) of Charlotte, Latasha Dudley (Tracy) of Greenville, Tracy W. Cowan Jr. of Greenville, two grandchildren; Mckenna Cowan & Jamir Lewis, 4 sisters; Patricia Johnson (Pridgen) of Elizabethtown, Queen Robinson of Delway, Phyllis Melvin (Arthur) of Delway, Priscilla Cowan of Clinton, 1 brother; Ivey Cowan (Jennifer) of Fayetteville.
A walk through viewing will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home in Garland from 1:00-6:00 PM with the family present from 5-6 PM.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home Inc
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home Inc
SEP
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hayes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Inc
111 N Ingold Ave
Garland, NC 28441
(910) 529-4001
