Tremaine J. Anderson
Fayetteville— Tremaine Anderson, 33, passed May 25, 2020. Visitation: May 25, 2020 Friday, June 5th, 2020 - 04:00 PM to 07:00 PM. Funeral: Saturday, June 6th, 2020 - 01:00 PM. Services will be held in Colvin Funeral:Home Chapel. 2010 Murchison Rd, Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville— Tremaine Anderson, 33, passed May 25, 2020. Visitation: May 25, 2020 Friday, June 5th, 2020 - 04:00 PM to 07:00 PM. Funeral: Saturday, June 6th, 2020 - 01:00 PM. Services will be held in Colvin Funeral:Home Chapel. 2010 Murchison Rd, Fayetteville, NC
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.