Tricia Marie (Walters) Gibson
Fayetteville—Tricia Marie Gibson, age 48, passed away at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on October 13, 2019. She was born on August 13,1971 in North Carolina to Charles M. Walters and Janice (Peterson).
Tricia leaves behind one son, Kaleb M. Gibson of Springfield, MO; one daughter, Brittney Gibson of Fayetteville, NC; one sister, Christina Walters of Warsaw, NC; one brother, Brent M. Walters of Phoenix, AZ; one grandson, Owen Michael Gibson and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Jacob Rodney Grice and parents, Charles and Janice Walters
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019