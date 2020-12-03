1/1
Tristan Lavonne Stavee
1997 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tristan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tristan Lavonne Stavee
Hope Mills—Tristan Lavonne Stavee, 23 passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Tristan was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Lavonne Stavee. He is survived by his fiancé, Mikayla Smith; daughters, Arielle and Kensley Stavee; mother, Marilee Ann Stump; brother, Austin Stump; sister, Breanna Smith; cousins, Michael and Trey Stump, dear friend Jordan Tackett, and an abundance of family and friends that will greatly miss him.
Tristan's unique smile and caring soul touched the lives of so many people. His love for his family and friends emulated his huge heart. He loved fishing, four wheeling, and being outdoors, but that joy was immeasurably surpassed by his enduring love and devoted commitment to his beautiful daughters and fiancé. Tristan will be greatly missed but never ever forgotten by all that knew him.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 12:30 PM to 1:45 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials may be sent to the Go Fund Me account to support Mikayla and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved