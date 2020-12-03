Tristan Lavonne StaveeHope Mills—Tristan Lavonne Stavee, 23 passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.Tristan was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Lavonne Stavee. He is survived by his fiancé, Mikayla Smith; daughters, Arielle and Kensley Stavee; mother, Marilee Ann Stump; brother, Austin Stump; sister, Breanna Smith; cousins, Michael and Trey Stump, dear friend Jordan Tackett, and an abundance of family and friends that will greatly miss him.Tristan's unique smile and caring soul touched the lives of so many people. His love for his family and friends emulated his huge heart. He loved fishing, four wheeling, and being outdoors, but that joy was immeasurably surpassed by his enduring love and devoted commitment to his beautiful daughters and fiancé. Tristan will be greatly missed but never ever forgotten by all that knew him.A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 12:30 PM to 1:45 PM prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials may be sent to the Go Fund Me account to support Mikayla and family.