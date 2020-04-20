Home

FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144

Twinnion "Ed" Thompson Sr.


1939 - 2020
Twinnion "Ed" Thompson Sr. Obituary
Twinnion "Ed"
Thompson, Sr.
Lumberton—Mr. Twinnion Thompson, Sr., "Ed", age 80, of Lumberton, NC, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home. He was born in Bladen County, NC on September 24, 1939 to the late Earl Thompson and the late Mae Stone Thompson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and later became a truck driver for Randolph Bundy Trucking Co. for many years.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tonya Evett Thompson, and a brother, John F. Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine "Cookie" Thompson of the home; his children: LTC(P) Theresa Lagail Lewis of Ft. Knox, KY, Amanda Hope Zobrist (Baruch) of San Antonio, TX, Twinnion Jr. Thompson (Lynne) of Rockwell, NC, Tracy Kay Miller of Salisbury, NC, and Debbie Morgan (Perry) of Salisbury, NC; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a sister, Wanda Ann Bass (Charles) of Hope Mills, NC; two brothers, Boyd Thompson of Stedman, NC and Gilbert Thompson (Sandy) of Mooresville, NC; a host of loving nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Robert Rock.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
