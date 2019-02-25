|
Twyla E True
Fayetteville—Ms. Twyla E. True, 92, of Fayetteville, passed away early morning on February 25, 2019. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Jere Neal of Fayetteville. Five grandsons and four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one daughter Julie Craig. Two brothers Sanford True Jr. and James True. Both parents Sanford and Edith True.
A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019