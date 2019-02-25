Home

POWERED BY

Twyla E. True

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Twyla E. True Obituary
Twyla E True
Fayetteville—Ms. Twyla E. True, 92, of Fayetteville, passed away early morning on February 25, 2019. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Jere Neal of Fayetteville. Five grandsons and four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one daughter Julie Craig. Two brothers Sanford True Jr. and James True. Both parents Sanford and Edith True.
A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.