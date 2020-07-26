Tyrone GrayhorseFayetteville—Tyrone Grayhorse, 60, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was born in Fort Ord California to the late Benjamin and Mary (Bagget) Shefton.Tyrone touched the hearts of many. He was athletic, loved football, basketball and for many years he trained in martial arts. He enjoyed many types of music, his favorite were R&B, 50's/60's, oldies and Native American music. He traveled the country with family and friends to Pow Wows and Dance Shows, sometimes educating others on Native American culture and traditions. He loved his family very much, especially his grandchildren. Once he befriended you, you became a part of his family. Tyrone will be greatly missed.A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 PM, Thursday, July 30, at Rogers and Breece Chapel. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family invites everyone following all services for visitation and dinner at their home on Leland Drive.