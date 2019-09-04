|
Umberto R. Arce
Sanford—Umberto Ruiz Arce, 93, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Pine Lake Nursing and Rehab Center in Carthage, NC.
A graveside funeral service and interment with military honors will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Fort Bragg, NC.
Surviving is his wife, Evelyn Arce; daughter, Carolyn Thompson; son, Steven Arce and wife, Debra, of Maui, HI; and ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019