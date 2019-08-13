|
Valentino Johnson
Fayetteville—US Army SSG Ret. Valentino A. Johnson, 92, of Fayetteville, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Worcester, MA, on July 20, 1927, to the late Malvina and Ernest Johnson.
Valentino proudly served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars in the 82nd Airborne.
Left to cherish Valentino's memory is his wife of 65 years, Helen; Children, Debra Johnson, Sandra Dockery, and David Johnson and wife Donna; 2 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; and one brother, Raymond Johnson and wife Marlene.
The family will conduct a private service.
