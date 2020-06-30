Vance R. Trogdon
1933 - 2020
Vance R. Trogdon
Hope Mills—Vance Trogdon, 86, of Hope Mills went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Vance was born on September 5, 1933 in Hope Mills, NC to the late Rosa and Walter Trogdon. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Kevin Trogdon.
He was employed at Dixie Yarns in Hope Mills for 43 years. Vance was also an Army veteran.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Arran Lake Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Isenhour, officiating. Burial will follow in the Stoney Point Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Barbara Trogdon; sons, Jimmy Trogdon and Michael Trogdon and wife, Charla; grandchildren, Jamie Summerlin and husband Teague of Jacksonville, NC, Allison Trogdon of Myrtle Beach, SC, Amanda Trogdon of Greenville, NC, Reese Trogdon of Hope Mills, Joshua and Walter Trogdon of Fayetteville, Melissa Boisvert of Raeford, Christy Burk and husband Scott of Thomasville; great-grandchildren, Asher Summerlin of Jacksonville, NC, Carson, Lucas, and Madison Boisvert of Raeford, Bailey Brown, Liam and Alexis Burk of Thomasville; brother, Donzel Trogdon of Hope Mills; sister, Ella Mae Rogers of Fayetteville; and several nieces and nephews.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to "All In" Building Fund at Arran Lakes Baptist Church 1130 Bingham Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28304 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Fund or Cape Fear Valley Medical Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
