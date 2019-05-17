Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Vello Savi

Vello Savi Obituary
Vello Savi
Fayetteville—Retired Army SGM, Vello Savi passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne. He was born on January 5, 1932, son of the late Valdeman and Elsa Savi. He was retired from the U. S. Army with 27 years of meritorious service. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, and the Bronze Stars and four Army Commendation Medals. He was also a member of the Creasy Proctor Lodge #679 for 55 years.
He is survived by his longtime loving companion and partner Barbara Braig Ward of Fayetteville and her daughter, Patricia King (Kenny) granddaughter, Taylor and grandson, Austin.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery Chapel. Rev. Floyd Benfield will be officiating.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Operation In As Much, 531 Hillsboro Street, Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 17 to May 19, 2019
