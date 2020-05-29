Vera Blondell Hale
Fayetteville— Vera Hale, 89, Fayetteville, passed May 26, 2020. Funeral service (By Invitation Only) will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg. Wiseman Mortuary Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.