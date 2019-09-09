Home

Verlin E. Mansfield


1956 - 2019
Verlin E. Mansfield Obituary
Linden—Verlin E. Mansfield, 63, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Mr. Mansfield is survived by his wife, Jeanne Mansfield; sons, Tony Mansfield and Jamie McCall; and step-mother, Joann Raburn.
A graveside funeral service and interment will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at LaFayette Park-West.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, 22100 Gratiot Avenue, East Point, MI 48021.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
