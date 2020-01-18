|
Vernesta Brady Lilly
Fayetteville—Vernesta Brady Lilly age 92 of 1709 Nuthatch Road, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on Thursday, January, 16, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in Praise Fellowship Church of God. Burial: Lafayette Memorial Park West.
To cherish her memories are: her children Estella Williams, Mack Lilly (Elizabeth), Henry Lee Lilly, Deloris Worthy, Velma Johnson all of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Three bonus children, Thomas Taylor (Lois) of Lumberton, NC Paul Sinclair (Susan) of Suitland MD and Paulette Lassiter of Waldorf Maryland. Twelve grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren; one brother, Lee Vane Brady (Lula), of Fayetteville NC two sisters Clara Brady of Flushing , New York and Mary Freeman of Fayetteville, NC. two brother-in-laws; Charles Lilly, and Wilbert Lilly. one sister-in-law Rosia Lilly Gibson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She retired from Cape Fear Valley Hospital after 19 years of service.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday, January 21st from 11:00 to 12:00 Noon at the church. The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 12:00 Noon.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020