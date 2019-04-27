|
Veronica "Ronnie" Purri Archambault
Fayetteville — Mrs. Veronica "Ronnie" Purri Archambault, 83, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Emile "Archie" Archambault of the home; two sons, Michael Archambault (Aleta) and Paul Archambault (Kelly) of Fayetteville; one daughter, Dr. Marie Carlson (Benjamin) of Durham and four grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Patrick Religious Education Fund.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019