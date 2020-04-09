Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Vicki Chavis Snow


1955 - 2020
Vicki Chavis Snow Obituary
Vicki Chavis Snow
Linden —Vicki Chavis Snow, 64, of Linden, NC passed away Tuesday March 31, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.
She was born August 8, 1955 in Kellogg, Idaho to the late Yvonne Vandever Chavis and Cloyd Chavis Jr. Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, James Lawrence Snow.
Some of Vicki's hobbies included singing and reading.
Vicki is survived by her daughter Tonya Inman Hutchison; her son Marcus Inman; two sisters Deborah Stevenson and Kimberly Chavis; two brothers David Chavis and Todd Chavis; and seven grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery where Vicki will be laid to rest with her late husband, Larry.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
