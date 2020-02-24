|
Vicki K. Fisher
Roseboro—Mrs. Vicki K. Fisher, 60 of Roseboro passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Evergreen Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Fisher and Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Fisher was a native of Fort Riley, Kansas and was the daughter of Otto Oliver and Helen Louise McCoy Kilgore. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Carolyn Gail Carter and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arbie and Nora Fisher.
She was a school administrator for Beaver Dam Elementary School.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Jerry Fisher of the home; son, Brandon Fisher and finance, Kristy Frazier of Wilmington; sister, Demetria "Medie" Alvarez and husband, Michael of Bath, Maine; three grandchildren, Kaylee "Angel" Fisher, Madison Willets, Lily Gaster; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, R. B. Fisher and Thelma "Nana" Fisher of Roseboro, Wyman Fisher and Beulah Fisher of Autryville; numerous loving nieces and nephews; her church family, her Beaver Dam Elementary School family and her loving Fisher family.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Tuesday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020