|
|
Vicki McPhail
Roseboro—Mrs. Vicki Fann McPhail, 60 of Roseboro passed away on Saturday, July 13 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice.
The funeral service will held on Wednesday, July 17 at 2:00 PM at Union Grove Baptist in Salemburg. Burial follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard McPhail; one son, Bryan Scott McPhail and wife, Jaimisson of Winterville; two grandchildren, Jackson Parker McPhail and Paisley Rhyse McPhail; four sisters, two brothers.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Tuesday evening at Butler Funeral Home.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 13 to July 14, 2019