Hope Mills—Vickie E. O'Hern Manning, 77, of Hope Mills, NC, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.
Born in Cumberland County, NC, Vickie is the daughter of the late James Earl and Lilly Mae Horne Russell. She is also preceded in death by her first husband, James Lewis O'Hern and her brothers, Floyd and Steve Russell.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Frazier L. Manning; son, James O'Hern, his wife Lisa, and their children Vickie, James, Jr., Megan, and Sarah; son, Michael O'Hern, his wife Suzy, and their son Adam; son, Robert O'Hern, his wife Carolyn, and their children Robert and Keri; son, Thomas O'Hern, his wife Sharon, and their children, Thomas, Alyssa Morris and her husband Anthony Morris and their son Issac; son, William O'Hern and his children Cate and Evan; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Hope Mills Church of God with burial to follow in Cape Fear Baptist Church Cemetery in Gray's Creek.
Vickie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



