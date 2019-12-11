|
|
Vilona Whitehead Bledsole
Fayetteville—Vilona Bledsole, 90, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born in the Shiloah Community of Sampson County.
She loved "her front porch", fishing, gardening, the mountains and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Vilona was preceded in death by her husband, Lonzel D. Bledsole and her two sons, Michael and Mickey.
She is survived by her daughters, Jessamire Affronti and Patsy Rohrbeck of Hope Mills and Janet Carter of Xenia, OH; her sons, Lonzel, Jimmie, Ronnie, Rickey, and Derrick; a very special family member, Camelia "Louise" Brice; 23 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at 3 PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Chapel with Rev. Vernon Brown and Rev. Jerry Groves officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Cross Creek Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019