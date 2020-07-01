Violet R. Sessoms
Violet R. Sessoms
Hope Mills—Violet Raye Reaves Sessoms, 69, of Hope Mills passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in her home.
Born in Cumberland County, Violet is preceded in death by her father, Walter Monroe Reaves and her mother, Leslie Wyne Reaves Peele. Along with her parents she is also preceded by her stepfather, Hubert O. Peele; and her sisters, Barbara Burke, Gilda Faye Amber, and Elenor C. Eager.
Violet is survived by sons, James D. Barnhill of Durham, NC and John P. Barnhill of Dixon, MO; daughter, Michelle B. Baxley of Hope Mills; significant other, David C. McDonald of Hope Mills; and her sister, Joyce E. Gardner of Burnsville, MN.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rockfish Memorial Park.
Violet will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
11:00 AM
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
JUL
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
