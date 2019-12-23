|
Virgie K. Cook
Fayetteville—Ms. Virgie Mae Kinlaw Cook, 87, of Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Cumberland County, she is the daughter of the late Marshall Thaggard and Thelma Kinlaw. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Cook; son, Allen Cook; a grandson, Joey Cook; and a brother, J. C. Kinlaw.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Deborah Barrett & husband Davey and Charlene Williams & husband Donnie both of Fayetteville; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Cook of Detroit, MI; grandchildren, Maegan McNaughten & husband Jason, Marie Evans, Amanda Thompson & husband John, Trey Evans, and Chris Vannoy; 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services followed by a graveside service at 12:00 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019