Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191

Virgie Marie Prince

Virgie Marie Prince Obituary
Virgie Marie Prince
Fayetteville—Mrs. Virgie Marie Prince, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great-grandmother passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 95.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia P. Finney; her two sisters, Margaret Mason and Ruth James and her four brothers, James, Walter, Richard, and Billy Haislop.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Thomas Finney Jr., three granddaughters, Teresa F. Piza (Fernando) of High Springs, Fla., Elizabeth V. Finney (Robert J. Castillo) of Holly Springs and Samantha M. Finney (Frances R. Finney) of Fayetteville; two great grandchildren, Alexander W. Piza-Finney (Lauren) of Tifton, Ga. and Jessyca E. Piza-Finney (Kimberly) of Cary; and one great great-granddaughter, Aria G. Piza of Tifton.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the countless sacrifices Virgie made for her family.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Chapel with Rev. Archie Barringer officiating. Her burial will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fredericksburg, VA with Rev. Gary R. Limbrick officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
