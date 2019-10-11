Home

Lafayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 867-1500

Virgil Phillips


1933 - 2019
Virgil Phillips Obituary
Virgil Phillips
Fayetteville—Mr. Virgil Dewey Phillips, 86, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in his home.
Virgil was born in McDowell County, West Virginia on April 23, 1933 to the late Eli and Manilla Simpkins Phillips. He retired from the US Army as a Sergeant First Class and was a Vietnam Veteran.
He is survived by his wife Dasie Hazel Phillips of the home; sons, Jay D. Phillips of Panama City, Fl. And Danny J. Phillips of Fayetteville; a sister, Kathleen Hicks of Bear, Delaware; a grandson, Jayson Phillips of Florida and a sister-in-law, Frances McDaniel of Fairlawn, Va.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
