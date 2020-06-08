Virgina Finnerson
Fayetteville— Virginia Finnerson, 86, passed June 4, 2020. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. There will be a viewing on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel.Burial: Northside Cemetery . Wiseman Mortuary Inc..
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 12, 2020.