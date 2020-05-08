Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date

Virginia Ann Bates


1930 - 2020
Virginia Ann Bates Obituary
Virginia Ann Bates
Fayetteville—Virginia Ann Bates, 89, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
She was a loving mother, devoted wife, sweetheart and good friend.
Mrs. Bates was born October 7, 1930 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to the late Eugene Hetzel and Felia Lueck Hetzel. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
A private graveside service will be held.
Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Ed Bates; son, Bill Bates and wife Andrea of Badin Lake; siblings, Patricia Galica, Lucille Lopez, Eugene Hetzel, Jr., Joseph Hetzel and wife Beverly, Margie Horton and husband Roger; grandchildren, Brennie Conkle and husband Brandon and Mallory Bates; great grandsons, Jackson Conkle and Austin Conkle.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 8 to May 9, 2020
