Virginia Ann Bates
Fayetteville—Virginia Ann Bates, 89, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
She was a loving mother, devoted wife, sweetheart and good friend.
Mrs. Bates was born October 7, 1930 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to the late Eugene Hetzel and Felia Lueck Hetzel. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
A private graveside service will be held.
Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Ed Bates; son, Bill Bates and wife Andrea of Badin Lake; siblings, Patricia Galica, Lucille Lopez, Eugene Hetzel, Jr., Joseph Hetzel and wife Beverly, Margie Horton and husband Roger; grandchildren, Brennie Conkle and husband Brandon and Mallory Bates; great grandsons, Jackson Conkle and Austin Conkle.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
