Virginia Blount Bishop
Fayetteville—Virginia Blount Bishop, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020. Virginia passed peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones after battling a long term illness. Virginia was born in her family home in the Massey Hill community of Fayetteville on January 28, 1935 to parents Theodore Blount and Elizabeth Tice.
Virginia attended Fayetteville Senior High School. She married her childhood sweetheart, Rudolph Bishop, on February 23, 1951. Virginia worked as a teller and loan officer for Guaranty Savings and Loan, and finished her career as a bookkeeper for Carter, Inc. She was a long time member of Victory United Methodist Church. Virginia had a love of reading, watching Hallmark movies, and most importantly a profound love for family.
In addition to both parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, her brother Calvin Blount and wife Betty of Wadesboro, NC, and daughter in law Susan Bishop of Fayetteville. Left to cherish Virginia's memory are brother Dick Blount and wife Wynona of Fayetteville, son Calvin Bishop and wife Colleen of Fayetteville, son William Bishop and wife Jodi of Fayetteville, daughter Beth Gray and husband Lance of Fayetteville, grandson Mitchell Edge of Wilmington, granddaughter Caroline Parker and husband Brandon of Lumber Bridge, granddaughter Anna Gray of Fayetteville, granddaughter Brenna Bishop of Fayetteville, granddaughter Lucia Bishop or Fayetteville, great grandson Mason Parker of Lumber Bridge, and many extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pruitt Health Hospice for their love and care during Virginia's illness.
A celebration of life will be held at Victory United Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm in the church fellowship hall with services to follow at 12:00 pm in the sanctuary. A private burial will follow at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials are made to Victory United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020