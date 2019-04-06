|
|
Virginia Davis Fleming
Fayetteville—Mrs. Virginia D. Fleming, 91 passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Virginia was born January 15, 1928 in Bishopville, South Carolina to the late Walter R. and Minnie V. Davis. Virginia was a dedicated member of Christus Victor Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed playing the organ and singing in the choir. She was also well known for her love of gardening, crocheting, knitting, and taught countless quilting classes throughout the community. In addition, Virginia volunteered for many years at the Sunshine Center delivering Meals on Wheels. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Cleola Branham and Maudie Truesdale, brothers, Arvin and Odell Davis, her daughter, Vickey F. Fulmer, and her husband of 66 years, Arthur D. Fleming.
She is survived by her sister, Zada Davis, two children, Patricia F. Faircloth and Donald W. Fleming (Katharina V. Fleming) and son in law, Robert F. Fulmer. 4 grandchildren, Eric McLamb, Jason McLamb (Kimberly McLamb), Jennifer Owens (PJ Chambers), and Ave' Maria Fleming. 7 great-grandchildren, Dylan McLamb, Diamond Phillips, Shelby Keating, Meagan McLamb, Emma McLamb, Braxton Owens, and Brayden Owens. The family will receive friends from 11-12 PM on Monday, April 8th at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 1201 Hope Mills Rd. in Fayetteville, NC. A memorial service will be held at 12pm at the church. Interment will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations in Virginia's name to Christus Victor Lutheran Church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019