Virginia Elizabeth (Parks) Fulcher
Fayetteville—Virginia Elizabeth Fulcher, 89 of Fayetteville, NC went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 19,2020. She was born November 19,1930 in Cleveland, VA to Roy and Russel (Helton) Parks.
Virginia is survived by four daughters, Mary Tuttle of Covington, KY, Patricia Werenstein of Tomah, WI, Carol Harvell and Janie Fulcher both of Fayetteville, NC; one son, Roy Fulcher, Jr. of Fayetteville, NC; three brothers, Clarence Parks of Miami, FL, Robert Parks and Jimmy Parks, both of Cleveland, VA; three sisters, Patty Maniford of Leban, VA, Ann Parks and Evelyn Parks both of Cleveland, VA; she also leaves behind ten grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Roy W. Fulcher, Sr., two daughters, Mia Webster and Audry Sanders, and two brothers, Tommy Artrip and Jessie Parks.
A private family service will be held at a later date, but memorials and condolences can be posted to www.fayettevillecremationservices.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020