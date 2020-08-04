1/1
Virginia F. Darden
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia F. Darden
Fayetteville—Virginia Darden, 75, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born in Cumberland County in 1945 to the late Walton and Winsie Freeman.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Bruce A. Darden; her son Allen Darden and wife, Angela; two sisters, Dorothy F. Bullard and Judy F. Darden; two grandsons, Hunter A. Darden and Aaron Kinlaw and wife, Kristina and three great grandsons, Kobe, Cameron and Maddox Kinlaw.
Virginia worked in Fayetteville for over 48 years as an account representative and a shipping manager. She was a dedicated employee who was willing to assist anyone in need.
She was passionate about her family, her Lord and her Church. Virginia was generous to family and friends alike. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3934 Sunnyside School Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28312.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved