Virginia F. DardenFayetteville—Virginia Darden, 75, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born in Cumberland County in 1945 to the late Walton and Winsie Freeman.Virginia is survived by her husband, Bruce A. Darden; her son Allen Darden and wife, Angela; two sisters, Dorothy F. Bullard and Judy F. Darden; two grandsons, Hunter A. Darden and Aaron Kinlaw and wife, Kristina and three great grandsons, Kobe, Cameron and Maddox Kinlaw.Virginia worked in Fayetteville for over 48 years as an account representative and a shipping manager. She was a dedicated employee who was willing to assist anyone in need.She was passionate about her family, her Lord and her Church. Virginia was generous to family and friends alike. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3934 Sunnyside School Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28312.