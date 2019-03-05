|
|
Virginia Mae Baker
Raeford —Mrs. Virginia Mae Haithcox Baker of Raeford passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at First Health Hospice House in Pinehurst at the age of 98.
Mrs. Baker was born on March 3, 1921 to the late Donnie Lofton Haithcox and Laura Ann Hammonds Haithcox. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rowland Fletcher Baker and her son, Rowland Fletcher Baker Jr. Mrs. Baker was a member of the First Baptist Church in Raeford. She was a loving, caring mother.
She is survived by three sons, William A. (Billy) Baker of Raeford, Ronnie L. Baker of Hartford, KS and Larry O. Baker and wife Bea of Raeford; three daughters, Edith B. Pearson and husband Dennis of Aberdeen, Gloria Baker of Raeford and Debbie B. Day of Aberdeen. 19 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 29 great, great grandchildren; a brother, Lofton Haithcox of Moncure, NC and a sister, Shirley Harrington of Moncure, NC. A special friend, Levinia Patterson.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Crumpler Funeral Home, 131 Harris Ave. Raeford.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the First Baptist Church with Reverend Thomas Lee officiating. Burial will be in the Raeford Cemetery.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019