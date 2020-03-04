|
|
Virginia Newton Barefoot
Fayetteville—Mrs. Viginia Newton Barefoot, 80, of Fayetteville, died Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Carolina Inn.
She retired from the Federal Government at Fort Bragg, N.C. after 38 years and was a member of Galatia Presbyterian Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
Funeral services will be held Friday March 6, 2020 at 2PM at Galatia Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1-2PM in the church parlor prior to the funeral at Galatia Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Barefoot is survived by her husband, William F. Barefoot of the home; two sons Gary F. Barefoot of Goldsboro, NC and Thomas K. Barefoot of Concord; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister Mary Frances Conoly of Raeford, NC.
Memorial contributions may be made to Galatia Presbyterian Church at 8800 Galatia Church Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020