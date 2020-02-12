Home

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:30 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
614 Oakridge Ave
Fayetteville, NC
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery
2881 Gillespie St
Fayetteville, NC
View Map

Virginia Parrous


1928 - 2020
Virginia Parrous Obituary
Virginia Parrous
Fayetteville—Virginia and Victor were married December 7, 1947 in Athens Greece. Virginia, a beautiful young girl eager to start a new life in the United States. Victor, a handsome young U.S. Navy veteran fresh after serving in World War II.
Together they raised two beautiful daughters, Helen and Fay. They started their own business, both working as hard as they could to build what eventually would become a landmark Fayetteville restaurant.
They were married for 54 years until Vic's passing in 2002. For the next 18 years Virginia waited, resolutely and patiently to be reunited with "Vic". Sunday, February 9, 2020, Virginia was reunited with the love of her life Victor Parrous.
Virginia is survived by her two daughters, Helen Roupas and husband, Charles of Charleston, SC and Fay V. Angelo and husband, Henry of Miami, FL; four grandchildren, Theodore Roupas, Victoria Hutson, Henry Angelo IV and Victor Angelo; three great grandchildren, Charlie Hutson, Alex Huston and Logan Hutson and her special friend, William Thigpen.
A visitation will be held at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. The Trisagion will follow at 6:30 pm. The funeral service will be held at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:30 am with Father Alexander Papagikos and Theodore Roupas officiating.
The family requests memorials be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Virginia's honor.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
