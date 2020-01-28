|
Virginia R. Palmatier
Fayetteville—Virginia Ruth Palmatier, 93, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Born November 17, 1926 in Westerly, Rhode Island, Virginia was the daughter of the late John B. and Alice Taillon. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, John B. Taillon and Francis "Ed" Taillon, as well as a sister, Claire Eisle.
She married Harry C. Palmatier, Jr. on May 24, 1945, who predeceased her on July 22, 2010.
As a Navy wife, Virginia lived in many different places but always considered home to be Coudersport, Pennsylvania. In 1989 she moved to New Bern, North Carolina, and in 2000 she finally settled in Fayetteville, NC to be close to her daughter.
While in Coudersport, Virginia held jobs in the Register and Recorder of Wills office in the Courthouse, as well as in the Domestic Probation department. She retired from Pure Carbon Industries as a switchboard operator in 1988. She then moved to New Bern, NC, where she worked in the Library of Craven Community College for 11 years.
She enjoyed many hobbies, an avid reader, sewing, golf, and also enjoyed volunteering in a Soup Kitchen in New Bern, NC. She also volunteered her time, making rosaries for the Catholic Church in New Bern.
After moving to Fayetteville, Virginia joined Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hope Mills, and later attended First Presbyterian Church services in Fayetteville with her daughter and husband.
Surviving are four children, Harry C. Palmatier III and wife Sachigo of Volant, PA; Robert J. Palmatier and wife Sharon of Orange Park, FL; Timothy J. Palmatier and wife Nancy of Colorado Springs, CO; and Jeannie C. Plummer and husband Terry of Fayetteville, NC; 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services in Hope Mills, with a visitation immediately following. Interment will be at held at a later date in Sweden Hill Cemetery in Coudersport, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations/memorials be made either to Fayetteville Area Operation Inasmuch or to First Presbyterian Church of Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020