Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Virginia Raynor Meacham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Raynor Meacham Obituary
Virginia Raynor Meacham
Fayetteville—Virginia Raynor Meacham, 98, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday morning, May 11, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Rev. Hal Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Buck Meacham; daughters, Gloria Gay Cain and Jackie Williams; grandsons, Bucky Wilkerson and Mark Cain.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Lynette Packer, grandsons, Mike and David Cain; 10 great grandchildren; 14 great great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now