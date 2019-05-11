|
Virginia Raynor Meacham
Fayetteville—Virginia Raynor Meacham, 98, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday morning, May 11, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Rev. Hal Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Buck Meacham; daughters, Gloria Gay Cain and Jackie Williams; grandsons, Bucky Wilkerson and Mark Cain.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Lynette Packer, grandsons, Mike and David Cain; 10 great grandchildren; 14 great great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 11 to May 12, 2019