Virginia Segee Loughran
Fayetteville—Virginia Segee Loughran, 86, passed on February 8, 2020, her 68th wedding anniversary.
Virginia was born to Leslie Howard Segee and Mamie Sue (Mary) Garrett, August 10,1933, in Hartsville, SC. She graduated from West Gantt High School in Greenville, SC. She married John Alfred Loughran Sr. in 1952. Together they raised six children and one grandson.
She leaves as her legacy five children and a grandson: Jaqueline Lee Bunch (William), John Alfred Jr., Janet Lynn Ross (Stephen Sternthal), James Leslie (Julie Watson), Helen Ann and grandson James Christopher. Her children remember her as a strong woman who raised them with integrity, ethics and strong moral character while her husband was serving his country in three wars.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Alvin Richard Loughran and her brother Leslie "Junior" Segee Jr.
Virginia served in the U.S. Army as a Private during the Korean War. She held many jobs to help the family's income, but her favorites were mother and wife. She worked many times besides her husband, helping to shine his Army boots and iron his clothes, and after he retired from the Army, she helped him manage numerous bowling alleys. As an Army wife, she was fluent in the language of packing up and moving. They lived in Germany, Okinawa, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Florida. She enjoyed traveling annually with her husband to Vietnam War reunions of the Jumping Mustangs, 1/8th Cavalry Division.
In addition to her children, Virginia is survived by her brother Alvin "Bud" Segee and his wife Roberta, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is scheduled for February 14, 10:30 am at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020