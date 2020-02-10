|
Virginia Willis
Rock Hill —Mrs. Virginia Willis of Rock Hill, SC formerly of Raeford went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 83.
Virginia was born in Hoke County on September 22, 1936, to the late Horace Batton and Eva Roberts Batton. She was preceded in death by her husband William Willis, a daughter, Mary Willis, a son William Rodrigues and a great granddaughter Kacie.
She is survived by two daughters, Heather Hamilton and husband George of Raeford NC and Georgianna DeMers of Rock Hill, SC: seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 3:00 on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Crumpler Funeral Home.
A Funeral will follow at 3:00 pm at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Parker United Methodist Church Cemetery
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020