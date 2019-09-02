Home

Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138

Vivian Nunnery

Vivian Nunnery Obituary
Vivian Nunnery
Garland—Mrs. Vivian Simmons Nunnery, 78 of the Parkersburg Community, Garland, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Parkersburg Baptist Church, 204 Reeves Road, Garland, with Pastor Michael Salisbury and Pastor Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial will be private at Stedman Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.
Born October 19, 1940 in Harnett County, she was the daughter of the late Wiley Hemon and Sennie Horrell Simmons. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Veronica Thompson; and son, Billy A. Nunnery, Jr. She was a homemaker and a member of Parkersburg Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Billy "Bill" A. Nunnery; daughters, Vivian Maney, Kaye Nunnery; son, Michael Fisher; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and two sisters, Geraldine Simmons, Carolyn S. McCoy.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Parkersburg Baptist Church and other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Pregnancy Support Services, PO Box 20084, Fayetteville, NC 28312-6551.
Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
