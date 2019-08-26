|
W. Graham Johnson
Fayetteville — W. Graham Johnson, 91, of Fayetteville passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home with his beloved family by his side.
Graham was born in Cumberland County, NC on November 16, 1927 to the late Thelma Carter and James Marshall Johnson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Johnson and a brother, A.B. Johnson.
Graham was a Navy veteran and a faithful member of Judson Baptist Church. He was retired owner and operator of Highland Dairies.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Judson Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 1-2:00 pm.
He is survived by his son, Charles Graham "Chuck" Johnson and wife Danette of Fayetteville; sisters, Carol J. Wilson and Mary Alma Crumpler of Fayetteville; grandsons, Brody and Garret Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Judson Baptist Church, 505 Judson Church Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28312.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019