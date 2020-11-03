Wade Buie
Ocean Isle Beach—Wade Parker "Sweet Pea" Buie, 86, Ocean Isle Beach, NC died October 31, 2020.
Born in Cumberland County, NC on July 30, 1934, he was a son of the late Addison Buie and Laura Raeford Buie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, David, Mack, Ike, James, Worles, and Francis Buie, and a sister, Eva Eason.
Surviving are his daughter, Robin Farmer (Randy), Ocean Isle Beach, NC; son, Wade Thomas "Tommy" Buie, VA; a daughter by love, Charlene Fowler (Tommy), White Oak, NC; sister, Barbara Walters, Fayetteville, NC; grandchildren, Krystin, Megan, Lauren, and many by love; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Bear, Remington, Noa, and many by love.
Wade was deeply loved by his family. He loved to fish and hunt, but his biggest blessing was spending his time with his family and especially great-grandchildren. Wade dedicated his life to being the best father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Live Oak UMC, White Oak, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Robin Farmer, 1810 Oakland Drive, SW, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469 in honor of Wade "Sweet Pea" memorial fund to help with expenses.
